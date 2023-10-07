Want to share your opinion on Norfolk's future? This is your chance to weigh in

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk is hosting a public workshop on Saturday for its new NFK2050 Comprehensive Plan.

The 'Lift Your Voice! Community Workshop' runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Harbor Park third base concourse.

NFK2050 replaces PlaNorfolk2030 in creating a guide for the city's future growth. The city hopes to have the final plan together by 2025.

Below are some of the topics residents can speak about at Saturday's workshop:

