Want to share your opinion on Norfolk's future? This is your chance to weigh in

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk is hosting a public workshop on Saturday for its new NFK2050 Comprehensive Plan.
The 'Lift Your Voice! Community Workshop' runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Harbor Park third base concourse.
NFK2050 replaces PlaNorfolk2030 in creating a guide for the city's future growth. The city hopes to have the final plan together by 2025.
Below are some of the topics residents can speak about at Saturday's workshop:
- Capital Budgeting
- Evaluating Capital Improvement Program (CIP) Projects
- Master Planning Public Facilities and Investments
- Land Use Policies and Regulations
- Interaction with Neighboring Cities and Regional Stakeholders
- Preparation for Natural and Human Hazards
- Addressing the Natural and Built Environment
- Historic Preservation
- Arts and Culture
- Housing
- Transportation and Mobility
- Economic Development
- Education
- Health, Safety, and Wellness