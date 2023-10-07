Watch Now
Want to share your opinion on Norfolk's future? This is your chance to weigh in

News 3
Posted at 7:40 AM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 07:40:03-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk is hosting a public workshop on Saturday for its new NFK2050 Comprehensive Plan.

The 'Lift Your Voice! Community Workshop' runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Harbor Park third base concourse.

NFK2050 replaces PlaNorfolk2030 in creating a guide for the city's future growth. The city hopes to have the final plan together by 2025.

Below are some of the topics residents can speak about at Saturday's workshop:

  • Capital Budgeting 
  • Evaluating Capital Improvement Program (CIP) Projects 
  • Master Planning Public Facilities and Investments 
  • Land Use Policies and Regulations 
  • Interaction with Neighboring Cities and Regional Stakeholders 
  • Preparation for Natural and Human Hazards 
  • Addressing the Natural and Built Environment 
  • Historic Preservation 
  • Arts and Culture 
  • Housing 
  • Transportation and Mobility 
  • Economic Development 
  • Education 
  • Health, Safety, and Wellness 
