Watch
News

Actions

Wanted Suffolk homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous by police

items.[0].image.alt
Suffolk Police
Jerome Scott Suffol
Jerome Scott
Posted at 10:39 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 22:39:24-05

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police have announced charged that have been filed in relation to a fatal shooting that happened on December 28.

26-year-old Jerome Scott has been charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Demonz Wilson.

Officials were notified of a shooting at 8:50 p.m. in the area of the 100 block of North Capital Street in the Jericho area of Suffolk. Wilson was found dead on the scene.

Police said Scott is believed to be operating a black Mercedes Benz sedan or a dark colored Dodge Durango.

Officials also said Scott should be considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories