Warmer temperatures = more motorcyclists, crashes in Virginia; How can you be prepared?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With unseasonably warm temperatures this February, drivers may notice more motorcyclists on the road.

Virginia DMV is spreading the word about a February Motorcycle Safety Campaign from February 19 to March 4. It states that the ongoing support of our traffic safety partners is needed as we continue to educate the motorcycle community on the importance of motorcycle training, slowing down, and alertness when riding on non-interstate roads.

When looking at fatal motorcycle crashes, there are three factors that stand out, according to the DMV: lack of training, speeding, and non-interstate roadways.

The chart below shows that the number of crashes in 2022 increased in the warmer months, and the number of fatalities peaked in June.

WTKR/FILE The chart shows Virginia’s preliminary crash fatality data involving motorcycles, which compares the 2021 and 2022 (preliminary) reports. The data shows that we experienced a 9% increase (102 to 111) in motorcycle fatalities.

For more information about getting a motorcycle license and the recommended gear, click here.

Classes are offered throughout Hampton Roads. For a list of some locations, click here.

News 3 will be talking with a safety expert to get tips not only for motorcyclists but all drivers and will update this story.