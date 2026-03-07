Warmer weather means more opportunities for local busniess

NORFOLK, Va. – With sunny skies and highs in the 70s this week, brewery patios across Hampton Roads are coming alive. Local owners say warmer weather makes a big difference for business.

At Afterglow Brewing in Norfolk, the shift to spring means more than just longer days. Owner and brewer Josh Evans says the season brings a surge of customers and community spirit.

“That’s the biggest thing is the community supports us, and we support the community,” Evans said. “When the weather’s nice, there’s a lot of things that happen. It boosts the economy because the better we do, the city does as well with the tax money they get from us.”

Warm afternoons allow Afterglow to fully utilize its outdoor seating and play areas. Evans says families with children and pets often fill the space, turning it into a neighborhood hub.

“The kids can run around, it’s safe. We’ve got sports equipment out here, so they can burn off energy while Mom and Dad hang out and have a drink,” Evans explained.

The change in seasons also shifts what’s on tap. Customers tend to move away from heavy stouts and porters, opting instead for lighter wheat beers and crisp Kölsch styles.

Brewers face a different challenge in the warmer months, keeping beer cold through the brewing and packaging process.

“In the summertime it’s harder to cool the beers and get them nice and clear,” Evans said. “For packaging we want it as cold as we can get it so it’s not foaming out and losing product.”From lighter pours to bustling outdoor spaces, breweries across Virginia are welcoming the boost that comes with longer, warmer days.

Whether you’re looking for a pint, a place for the kids to play, or just an excuse to enjoy the sunshine, local brewers say now is the perfect time to stop by.

