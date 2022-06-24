CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police say a man is going around asking to borrow people’s mobile phones to call his mother, and then he’s using an app to electronically transfer money.

Police have put out a public awareness bulletin stating, "Victims are approached by an unknown male asking to use their phone to call his mother. At times, he also asks if he can text his mother. The suspect then opens CashApp and quickly transfers money to an unknown account before returning the phone to the victim and walking away.”

According to police, approximately eight cases of this happening have been reported from late February until now. Authorities say victims have been approached in parking lots of gas stations, grocery stores and shopping centers.

"While the bulk of our cases have been in the Greenbrier area, we have reports in the areas of Grassfield and South Norfolk as well," police said in a statement.

There may be multiple suspects participating in this scam, police said.

The total amount of money transferred is approximately $1,800 between all of the cases.

Police advise not to give your phone to a stranger, and encourage citizens to protect themselves by password protecting all apps.

Citizens can report suspicious activity by calling 757-382-6161.

News 3 is working to get more information and will update this story.