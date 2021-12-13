Warrants secured for man who tried to jump from bridge after CBBT police chase

NORTHAMPTON Co., Va. - A wanted suspect from Maryland took officers from Virginia and Maryland on a pursuit across state lines on October 19.

Maryland State Police (MSP) and Pocomoke Police Department (PPD) initiated a pursuit on Route 13 after noticing two wanted suspects: The driver, 34-year-old Christopher Northcraft; and the female passenger, 35-year-old Brandy Bowman, traveling at high speeds with no headlights on.

The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 120 mph. Virginia State Police was called to assist in the pursuit. Once the vehicle, a 2011 Toyota Camry, crossed state lines, a Virginia State Trooper unsuccessfully attempted to stop/slow down the vehicle by deploying spike strips.

After getting past the spike strips, the suspects continued traveling southbound on Route 13, where deputies from the Accomack County Sheriff's Office began to pursue the vehicle.

Virginia State Police saw the the vehicle was soon to approach the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and notified tunnel personnel to clear the toll lanes.

The vehicle sped through the toll plaza at 90 mph. Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel police attempted to slow down the vehicle, but were unsuccessful due to bridge repairs that had one lane closed.

The vehicle then approached the North Channel high rise, lost control and hit a curb, causing it to spin out of control before flipping over and landing on its roof.

Northcraft is accused of exiting the vehicle through the rear glass and attempted to get Bowman out of the passenger seat, but she was trapped inside the vehicle.

After realizing this, Northcraft allegedly tried to flee the scene. He jumped over the guardrail and fell to the ground about 30 feet below the road.

Virginia State Police said Monday that warrants have been obtained for Northcraft, after the crash that seriously injured passenger Brandy Bowman.

Northcraft is currently at the Virginia Beach City Jail. He has now been charged with Attempted Murder, Malicious Assault, DUID, Abduction, 2 counts of Possession of a Schedule 1 Narcotic and 1 count of Possession of a Schedule 4 Narcotic.

