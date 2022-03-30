Watch the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards on News 3

Ah, the sweet sound of music.

It’s that time of year again: The GRAMMY Awards are back on News 3 Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m.! The ceremony will be held in fabulous Las Vegas for the first time ever.

Comedian and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, a previous GRAMMY nominee, will assume hosting duties for the second year in a row. The show was originally slated to air on Jan. 31, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations, including Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year. He won an Academy Award in 2021 for Best Original Score for his work on the Pixar film "Soul."

Doja Cat, H.E.R. and Justin Bieber follow with eight nominations each, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo scored seven nominations apiece. Previous GRAMMY winners H.E.R. and Eilish also both won Academy Awards, in 2021 and 2022, respectively, for Best Original Song.

The following artists are slated to perform:

Brothers Osborne

BTS

Brandi Carlile

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo

Jon Batiste

H.E.R.

Nas

Chris Stapleton

Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler



We’ll be live-tweeting the show on GRAMMY night, so be sure to follow along as you tune in!

Click here to see the full list of nominees.