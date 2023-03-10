WATCH: Virginia Beach bakery's security camera captures person breaking door, stealing tip jar, says manager

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Someone broke into the My Vegan Sweet Tooth bakery on Virginia Beach Boulevard and stole from the tip jar, according to the store’s manager.

A pastry chef noticed something was wrong around 4 a.m. on Friday, March 10 and called the police, said store manager Darin Deveau.

Surveillance cameras captured someone breaking into the store overnight, according to Deveau. He says the video shows a person throwing a giant rock at the bakery’s glass door, then stealing from a tip jar.

The money in the tip jar was intended to go to local animal shelters, said Deveau. He says the jar had less than $100 in it, but repairing the door will cost the bakery $550.

Deveau thinks the case may be hard to solve since the person captured on the surveillance cameras is in disguise.

Despite the incident, Deveau says the bakery is still open.

