'We hid in the house:' Neighbors recount officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There were three officer-involved shootings in Portsmouth last year, according to state criminal justice researchers. Now Portsmouth police have Virginia State Police to look into another.

The Portsmouth Police Department said officers were called to a neighborhood near Portsmouth City Park around 8 p.m. Wednesday to help a severely injured woman.

An officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth Wednesday night is under investigation.

At the scene, police said a 56-year-old armed man refused to put his weapon down.

Police said the man shot at officers who then returned fire, killing the man.

"The officers gave verbal commands for the suspect to drop the weapon. He refused and shot at Portsmouth police officers," said Victoria Varnedoe, the public information officer for the Portsmouth Police Department.

A number of neighbors witnessed the shootout.

"We hid in the house for a while," said Summer Sonier. "I was pretty panicked because my husband was outside, and the dog was outside...we didn't know at the time it was a family dispute."

Other neighbors told News 3 that the deceased and the injured woman knew each other, had lived in the area for a long time, and were friendly.

Many neighbors said the area is tight-knit and will continue to be so.

"It's still a really nice neighborhood filled with really sweet people. Typically, you see families riding their bikes and people walking their dogs and ladies with their strollers and their babies, and the neighbors, they all love each other," Sonier said. "They'll all walk across the street and talk to each other. They'll sit on the porch and chat to each other in the mornings."

Investigators began interviewing neighbors while News 3 was at the site Thursday. The case is being looked into by Virginia State Police which is in line with PPD's protocol for officer-involved shootings.

Portsmouth placed the officers involved on administration as the investigation moves forward.

The woman was taken to the hospital. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, police reported she is in critical but stable condition.

If you have information on the incident police ask you to contact Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536.