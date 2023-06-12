'We maintain Cory Bigsby’s innocence:' Attorney speaks out after Hampton father is indicted on murder charge

HAMPTON, Va. – Cory Bigsby’s attorney is speaking out for the first time since her client was indicted on murder charges.

Last week, Cory Bigsby was indicted on a murder charge in connection to the death of his son, 4-year-old Codi Bigsby who was reported missing early last year.

Cory has been in custody since Feb. 2022, indicted on charges of child abuse and neglect that were not related to Codi's disappearance.

On Monday, Amina Matheny-Willard sent a written statement that read:

“We maintain Cory Bigsby’s innocence and we are deeply, deeply disturbed by the unconstitutional and coercive actions taken by the Commonwealth through its agents at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail. We will be filing a federal lawsuit against the Hampton Roads Regional Jail at the conclusion of the criminal cases.”

News 3 has reached out to Matheny-Willard to try and clarify what actions she is referring to but has not heard back.

Bigsby is expected in court Wednesday morning for a hearing regarding his mental health.

In a court document dated June 1, 2023, a psychologist stated that it is his opinion, “he presently is competent to stand trial.”

