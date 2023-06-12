Watch Now
News

Actions

'We maintain Cory Bigsby’s innocence:' Attorney speaks out after Hampton father is indicted on murder charge

Cory Bigsby appears in court.
Posted at 5:04 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 17:25:14-04

HAMPTON, Va. – Cory Bigsby’s attorney is speaking out for the first time since her client was indicted on murder charges.

CORY BIGSBY CHARGES

News

Cory Bigsby indicted with murder of 4-year-old son Codi Bigsby, sources say

Jay Greene
4:47 PM, Jun 08, 2023

Last week, Cory Bigsby was indicted on a murder charge in connection to the death of his son, 4-year-old Codi Bigsby who was reported missing early last year.

Codi Bigsby
Codi Bigsby

Cory has been in custody since Feb. 2022, indicted on charges of child abuse and neglect that were not related to Codi's disappearance.

Cory Bigsby .png

On Monday, Amina Matheny-Willard sent a written statement that read:

“We maintain Cory Bigsby’s innocence and we are deeply, deeply disturbed by the unconstitutional and coercive actions taken by the Commonwealth through its agents at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail. We will be filing a federal lawsuit against the Hampton Roads Regional Jail at the conclusion of the criminal cases.”

News 3 has reached out to Matheny-Willard to try and clarify what actions she is referring to but has not heard back.

Bigsby is expected in court Wednesday morning for a hearing regarding his mental health.

In a court document dated June 1, 2023, a psychologist stated that it is his opinion, “he presently is competent to stand trial.”

For a detailed timeline of developments in this case, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV