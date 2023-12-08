'We take drinking and driving very seriously:' Man to serve 11 years for DUI Virginia Beach bookstore crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man is now in jail, serving a total of 11 years after he drove his car into a bookstore last December, injuring two customers.

The crash happened about 7:30 pm. on Dec. 30, 2022, at Smith Discount Books in the Providence Square Shopping Center.

Two women were injured during the incident —one was pregnant. Attorneys say she did eventually deliver a healthy baby. The other young woman broke her leg.

Heather Eckstine

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, Circuit Court Judge Steven Frucci sentenced Joseph Samuel Grillo, 43, to serve a total of 11 years in custody. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office said, “This sentence greatly exceeds the high end of the Virginia State Sentencing Guidelines.”

The drivers' blood alcohol content on the night of the crash was 0.402, which is five times the legal limit.

"We take drinking and driving very seriously in Virginia Beach and have a prosecutor assigned to every case,” said Paul J. Powers, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney. “So it’s something we take very seriously and the general public should know if you do drink and drive, there will be punishment and obviously from this case, quite a bit of jail time is possible.”

Authorities in Virginia Beach say this was Grillo’s first DUI; however, he has prior convictions for Public Intoxication and Reckless Driving.

Grillo admitted he was headed to the ABC store. He told the officer, “I have a problem. I drink daily if I can get it.”

Grillo declined to interview with News 3.

According to one addiction treatment center called Caron, less than 7% of those suffering from an alcohol use disorder seek treatment.

For resources that can help those addicted to drugs or alcohol, click here.