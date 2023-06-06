Wedding 101: How to navigate planning a wedding through high inflation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Inflation is still hurting a lot of people’s pockets and it's also taking aim at love. The average cost of a wedding is increasing, shocking brides and grooms.

“I don't believe you should mortgage your house or take out a loan to have a nice wedding,” said Patty Ritzi-Teed, the owner of Premier Events who anchor Erin Miller has been working with to plan her wedding.

Ritzi-Teed said prices, especially flowers and transportation, have gone up tremendously this year.

“It's even shocked me — some of the quotes that I've gotten on behalf of brides,” she said.

According to Zola, a wedding planning platform, the average cost for a wedding in Virginia is $30,205.

In North Carolina, the average cost for a wedding is $28,170, which is more than last year.

“We have linen vendors who are now charging us a fee for anything coming across the ocean. They're charging a 10% surcharge [which then gets passed down to the client],” she said.

To help people plan for their wedding day, Zola put together the national average for wedding expenses in 2023, based on a total budget of around $29,000:

Wedding venue: $6,500–$12,000

Catering: $6,500–$10,000

Band or DJ: $2,000–$7,000

Wedding planner: $1,500–$4,750

Photographer: $3,500–$6,500

Videographer: $3,000–$6,000

Flowers: $2,500–$6,000

Transportation: $700–$1,200

Cake: $600–$900

Ceremony music: $500–$800

Hair and makeup: $550–$850 Zola

"The reality of the cost of those things hits [clients] kind of hard when they come in and sit down and look at the bottom line,” said Ritzi-Teed. She also emphasized how important it is for couples to know their budget and stick to it.

Here are some tips if you’re looking to save money:

