'Richard wanted to help people:' Richard Fees story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Richard Fee was destined to change the world, but after becoming addicted to a prescribed psychiatric drug- his life was cut short.

News 3 met with Kathy and Rick Fee to talk about their son's Adderall addiction, and how his story is now changing those in Hampton Roads.

According to a study by Michigan State University, nearly one million children are misdiagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). On Monday, News 3 talked to a Virginia Beach couple whose son died due to a psychiatric drug addiction.

"And we just love that picture of him, because it shows him happy... and we really miss that, Rick Fee, Richard's father shared.

Richard died in November of 2011 by suicide as a result of his Adderall addiction.

The Fees tell News 3, Richard received a diagnosis of ADHD from a local doctor within the first 10 minutes of the appointment.

"You definitely have ADHD is what he was told, because during his conversation, the doctor later told me he was looking out the window, so he is definitely ADHD, said Rick Fee."

Despite losing their son, the Fees have taken Richard's story as an opportunity to help other families who may be experiencing the same issues.

On Thursday, January 26 The Richard Fee Foundation, established by Rick and Kathy Fee in their son's memory, and The Sandler Center are teaming up with Periscope Foundation to host a free screening of "Medicating Normal."

Following the screening, will be a panel discussion with a medical reporter, child psychiatrist, clinical psychologist, and survivor of psychrotrophic withdrawal from psychiatric drug use.

Once people leave the event the hope is that families will rethink letting their children use psychiatric drugs.

With the help of Richard's parents, his story is sparking hope for other;s suffering from drug addiction.

"When Richard said he wanted to help people, this is the way he is helping people now, said Rick Fee."

To reserve your spot for the screening click here.