Watch Now
News

Actions

When does trick-or-treating start in your city?

When does trick-or-treating start in your city?
Posted at 1:01 PM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 13:01:40-04

What's better than trick-or-treating on Halloween! Below are the times and rules around trick-or-treating in Hampton Roads.

TRICK OR TREAT FORECAST

HAMPTON

  • Trick-or-treating open to children 12 years old and under
  • Begins at dusk and ends at 8 p.m.
  • Those over the age of 12 or out past 8 p.m. are at risk for a Class 4 misdemeanor

VIRGINIA BEACH

  • Trick-or-treating open to children 12 years old and under
  • Begins at dusk and ends at 8 p.m.
  • Those over the age of 12 or out past 8 p.m. are at risk for a Class 4 misdemeanor

NEWPORT NEWS

  • Trick-or-treating open to children 12 years old and under
  • Begins at dusk and ends at 8 p.m.
  • Those over the age of 12 or out past 8 p.m. are at risk for a Class 4 misdemeanor

NORFOLK

  • Trick-or-treating open to children 12 years old and under
  • Begins at dusk and ends at 8 p.m.
  • Those over the age of 12 or out past 8 p.m. are at risk for a Class 4 misdemeanor

CHESAPEAKE

  • Trick-or-treating open to children 14 years old and under
  • Begins at dusk and ends at 8 p.m.
  • Those over the age of 14 or out past 8 p.m. are at risk for a Class 4 misdemeanor
Is Elbow Road really haunted? We wanted to find out with the help of ghost hunters

News

Ghost hunters investigate Elbow Road after decades-long rumors of hauntings

Danielle Saitta
5:37 AM, Oct 31, 2023

Is Elbow Road really haunted We wanted to find out with the help of ghost hunters

SUFFOLK

  • Trick-or-treating open to children 12 years old and under
  • Begins at dusk and ends at 8 p.m.
  • Those over the age of 12 or out past 8 p.m. are at risk for a Class 4 misdemeanor
  • FUN FACT: Suffolk refers to trick-or-treat as "meet n' treat!"

PORTSMOUTH

  • Trick-or-treating open to children 12 years old and under
  • Begins at dusk and ends at 8 p.m.
  • Those over the age of 12 or out past 8 p.m. are at risk for a Class 3 misdemeanor
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV