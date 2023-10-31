When does trick-or-treating start in your city?

What's better than trick-or-treating on Halloween! Below are the times and rules around trick-or-treating in Hampton Roads.

WTKR

HAMPTON



Trick-or-treating open to children 12 years old and under

Begins at dusk and ends at 8 p.m.

Those over the age of 12 or out past 8 p.m. are at risk for a Class 4 misdemeanor

VIRGINIA BEACH



Trick-or-treating open to children 12 years old and under

Begins at dusk and ends at 8 p.m.

Those over the age of 12 or out past 8 p.m. are at risk for a Class 4 misdemeanor

NEWPORT NEWS



Trick-or-treating open to children 12 years old and under

Begins at dusk and ends at 8 p.m.

Those over the age of 12 or out past 8 p.m. are at risk for a Class 4 misdemeanor

NORFOLK



Trick-or-treating open to children 12 years old and under

Begins at dusk and ends at 8 p.m.

Those over the age of 12 or out past 8 p.m. are at risk for a Class 4 misdemeanor

CHESAPEAKE



Trick-or-treating open to children 14 years old and under

Begins at dusk and ends at 8 p.m.

Those over the age of 14 or out past 8 p.m. are at risk for a Class 4 misdemeanor

SUFFOLK



Trick-or-treating open to children 12 years old and under

Begins at dusk and ends at 8 p.m.

Those over the age of 12 or out past 8 p.m. are at risk for a Class 4 misdemeanor

FUN FACT: Suffolk refers to trick-or-treat as "meet n' treat!"

PORTSMOUTH

