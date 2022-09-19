"When is it going to end?" Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney reacts to Sunday's double shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured.

According to police it happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Creamer Road.

A woman told News 3's Ellen Ice that one of the victims drove away from the scene and crashed into her four-door sedan.

She said the young man was shot and died shortly after hitting her vehicle.

As of Monday afternoon, Norfolk Police have not released the victims' identities, possible motives, or suspect information.

“My family and I live here, to have this drumbeat of homicide homicide homicide I’m a guy like everybody else, when’s it going to end?” said Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney Ramin Fatehi.

Fatehi said one of the challenges is the reluctance for people with information to come forward. He said if the police can't identify anyone to arrest, prosecutors can't hold anyone accountable.

He said the only way to break the cycle is to commit more resources to solve the root cause of the violence. He identified poverty, mental illness, and substance use disorders as factors.

