Where's the workforce? News 3 digs into staffing shortages

NORFOLK, Va. - Any way you slice it, the past year and a half has been rough for restaurant owners.

"Nobody was even downtown at all. A lot of businesses closed up," recalls Peter Freda, who's owned Granby Street Pizza for more than 15 years. Freda's business, a downtown Norfolk staple, has survived COVID restrictions and now staffing shortages that have plagued the industry.

"We actually had a sign out there, probably for three or four weeks straight, looking for a dishwasher and a server. And I actually got a couple of dishwashers through that program," Freda says.

Freda, now fully staffed, is one of the fortunate ones. On a quick walk through downtown, News 3 anchor Blaine Stewart found "Now Hiring" and "Help Wanted" signs outside several restaurants and businesses.

That's no surprise, as the Virginia Employment Commission reports restaurants, retail and the like are bearing the brunt of people leaving the workforce. Restaurant owners know that's what they're up against.

Freda tells News 3 he's doing all he can to convince his staff to stick around.

"They work many long hours, and you just may have to pay them a little bit more to entice them to come to work for you. And, you know, hopefully, that works."

