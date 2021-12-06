Who killed Virginia Beach resident Hunter Goode? A family desperate for answers 3 years later

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - next week will mark three years since the death of Virginia Beach resident Hunter Goode, a 25 year old close to his family, lover of cars and motorcycles.

His face is nailed to telephone poles, stapled to trees, and taped up on any surface the family could find.

"You walk past something like that and you are like wait what 10 grand how can I get that," said Holly Goode, Hunter's sister.

In bright red, flyers near the Oceanfront show a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing Goode.

"Hunter was silly and caring, he was just a good southern dude," said Holly Goode.

Three years ago - November 14, 2018, Hunter was playing video games with his roomate inside his Pavilion Court town home whn there was a knock at the door.

"Hunter opened the door and saw someone and tried to push him out with his body," Holly explained.

That's when he was shot multiple times as his fiance slept upstairs. The person who pulled the trigger ran. It was a home invasion turned deadly according to Virginia Beach Police.

"I think it was someone he knew and someone that didn’t like him someone who had a problem with him was sent over," said Holly.

Two years ago the family held a press conference with police Holly then pleading for someone to come forward.

"We are beyond ready for justice and closure," she said in December of 2019.

Now, three years after the murder, the family desperate, papering neighborhoods with Hunter's picture, yearning for someone to speak out.

"Someone saw something or heard something a few days later and maybe didn’t know what was being sad, or they saw something on there camera," she said.

A family at a standstill but still working to raise awarenss and keep Hunter's face out there -- this as there still is no suspect or person of interest.

"I want someone to step up be a good person and reach out and do the right thing or if you know the people who did it," she said.

If you have information you are urged to call Crime Solvers at 1-888-562-5889