Why it's not a good idea to drive through flooded streets

NORFOLK, Va. - Tidal flooding in the Hampton Roads area has caused concern from residents on the impact of the vehicles.

News 3 spoke with a mechanic Monday about how much it could end up costing if one drives through flooded streets. Our area expects another round of moderate to major level tidal flooding near our afternoon/evening high tide, meaning roads could become rivers over the next couple of days. One mistake could end up costing drivers a lot of money.

Driving through high water could potentially total your vehicle.

As of Monday morning, we're seeing pretty clear road conditions, but this is going to be a much different story come this evening's high tide.

During this morning's high tide, a reporter saw some drivers risking it all and driving through inches of water.

We spoke with Willy Martin, the owner of Martin's Auto repair, who says these cars are lucky they didn't stall out.

"If you don't keep your foot on the accelerator and it starts to hesitate you're dead in the water. It doesn't take much. Once it can't breathe, your exhaust lets your car breathe, and if waters going up the exhaust it can't breathe and it's going to cut off," Martin told News 3.

The mechanic says if your car sits in water for too long it will short circuit your electrical wiring, which runs through the floor of the car.

That means your lights, windows, and air conditioning all won't work -- along with other things. Even if the issue can be temporarily fixed, which will cost thousands, Martin says the water damage will linger.

He says most insurance companies think you're better off getting a whole new car. Driving through flooding will also cause water to be sucked up through your tailpipe, which will flood the engine, kill your power, and there's a 50/50 chance of totaling your vehicle.

Martin tells us the best way to know if you should drive through water is by your tire. If the water on the road is halfway up the tire, then it's time to turn around.

Three local cities are offering free parking at garages to ensure your vehicle does not end up totaled.