William & Mary alerts students to shelter in place for anonymous threat

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - William and Mary issued a text alert telling students on campus to shelter in place from an active threat Saturday afternoon.

The school’s twitter began issuing a series of tweets at 2:44 p.m. alerting campus personnel.

According to Williamsburg Police, the shelter was a response to an anonymous threat via social media.

Williamsburg Police and William and Mary Police worked together to ensure the campus was secure.

There were no reports of an active shooter.

Police had no injuries to report.

A tweet was released stating the campus was “all clear” at 3:25 p.m.