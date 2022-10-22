Watch Now
News

Actions

William & Mary alerts students to shelter in place for anonymous threat

William and Mary.jpg
William & Mary
William and Mary.jpg
Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 15:51:06-04

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - William and Mary issued a text alert telling students on campus to shelter in place from an active threat Saturday afternoon.

The school’s twitter began issuing a series of tweets at 2:44 p.m. alerting campus personnel.

According to Williamsburg Police, the shelter was a response to an anonymous threat via social media.

Williamsburg Police and William and Mary Police worked together to ensure the campus was secure.

There were no reports of an active shooter.

Police had no injuries to report.

A tweet was released stating the campus was “all clear” at 3:25 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS holds Peninsula walk, Southside on Nov. 19