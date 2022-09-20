William & Mary to test emergency notification system Wednesday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va — William & Mary University will test its emergency notification system on Wednesday, September 21 at 12:15 p.m.

The emergency notification will include sirens on campus.

The speakers designated for the 120-decibel siren system are located above the Integrated Science Center, William & Mary Law School on South Henry Street, and the School of Education building off Monticello Avenue.

In the event of an emergency, people in the community who hear the siren may learn more about procedures by visiting wm.edu.com

