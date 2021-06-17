Williamsburg Live returns this weekend featuring award-winning Americana acts

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - In the heart of centuries-old history, a music festival makes its return this weekend.

Williamsburg Live runs June 18 through June 20 outside the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, and features three award-winning Americana musical acts.

Chris Thile of Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers kicks off the weekend Friday night. Then on Saturday, singer-songwriter and cellist Leyla McCalla of the Carolina Chocolate Drops will give a special Juneteenth performance. Country-folk band The Lone Bellow will close things out on Sunday.

The event is part of the Virginia Arts Festival's 2021 season.

"We open the gates at 5:30 on Friday, so now is kind of the production time. Setting up all the tents, laying down all the electricity and getting ready," said Dianna Starkey, the festival's Director of Marketing, when News 3 stopped by the site this week.

Williamsburg Live is the latest in a string of spring and summer events making their return after COVID-19 shut many down last year.

Virginia Arts Festival started bringing live music back in April while social distancing and mask restrictions were still in effect in Virginia.

"When things started lifting up and more people got vaccinated, you just saw their smiles come, you could see someone smiling again because they're not wearing a mask and it's really great to be at that place. And we did it, we feel like we were the first ones to really go out and have a full season," Starkey said.

For Williamsburg Live, the city will shut down a portion of Francis Street, leaving space for food and beer vendors.

Lawn tickets for individual shows are $39, with tent seating available at a higher cost. Multi-day packages are also available.