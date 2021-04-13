Williamsburg 'mompreneur' helping distribute COVID-19 vaccines, train healthcare workers

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A Hampton Roads mother is taking action for your health, helping train healthcare workers and soon giving out free COVID-19 vaccines.

“It's a labor of love,” Arleigh Hatcher said. “It can be stressful, but it's something that brings me immense pride.”

Hatcher, a registered nurse, mother of two and local business owner, isn’t an entrepreneur, but rather a “mompreneur.”

“We're doing our best to balance our families and our businesses,” she said. “I do the best I can, where I am.”

You’d often find her in Williamsburg as a CEO, overseeing two healthcare businesses under one roof.

Heart to Heart Career Training Center, a vocational school for medical career training, and the Peak of Joy 3D Ultrasound and Spa.

“All of my businesses are people-centered,” Hatcher told News 3. “Our school helps people get trained into a new career. Our ultrasound studio helps families create wonderful memories.”

More than 9,000 people have graduated from Hatcher's school. She was also named Black BRAND's 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year.

Hatcher said this past year has stretched her to make pivots in her business.

“[I] increase the way that I delegate, [and I] increase the way that I spend even more time with my family, more quality time with my family.”

Sometime next week, she plans on opening her third business, Legacy Lab Services. Hatcher told News 3 it will be a clinic offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccines to the community.

“It's such a necessity in the community,” she said. “In the Black community, there is a lot of hesitancy in receiving the vaccine. If I'm able to be a resource in some way to help them to decide, then that's what my mission is.”

Hatcher's goal is to always be of service, putting family and community first.

“It sets an excellent example for my children as far as what you're able to do and what you're capable of,” Hatcher said.

