Williamsburg rescue in need of donations for Envigo beagles

Homes Fur Hounds
Posted at 1:00 PM, Sep 07, 2022
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Williamsburg rescue Homes Fur Hounds is in need of donations after spending $8,000 on veterinary care for the 33 Envigo beagles they rescued last month.

Founder Deanna Cosby said all of the beagles needed vaccines, spayed or neutered, and heartworm testing and prevention. She said most of the puppies also had intestinal parasites.

Many of the adult beagles also needed dental work, as their back teeth were broken from chewing on the metal bars at the facility.

They still have two adult beagles up for adoption, including Bobbie, pictured above. They're looking for adopters who have a fenced-in backyard, another dog to help with socialization, and are willing to provide references and be interviewed.

For information on how you can help, click here.

