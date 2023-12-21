Williamsburg to get new indoor sports facility in 2026

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A massive indoor sports facility in Williamsburg got the green light to move forward.

The York County Board of Supervisors approved the project Tuesday.

It's part of a regional partnership with Williamsburg and James City County.

The proposed "Historic Triangle Sports Facility" will be around 200,000 square feet and can hold 12 full-size basketball courts. There's also a roll out turf that can hold three indoor soccer fields.

"Our residents end up with really a world class facility to use Monday through Friday,” said Scott Stevens, the vice chair of Historic Triangle Recreational Facilities Authority. “And for James City County and some of the other localities, we need that indoor gym space today anyhow."

The complex will cost $80 million to build and will be offset by income tourism money.

The three localities and the Historic Triangle Recreational Facilities Authority will split operating costs once it's finished.

Current estimates have the facility opening in 2026.