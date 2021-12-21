Williamsburg woman moves into 3D printed Habitat for Humanity house, first in U.S.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – On the first day of winter, a Williamsburg woman officially moved into her new home: the first-ever completed 3D printed house in the U.S. made by Habitat for Humanity.

Crews broke ground in July on the 1,200 square foot, three-bedroom house, and News 3 went back for a look at the progress in September. On Tuesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held.

There is another 3D Habitat for Humanity home planned in Arizona. That one is still being built so this home is the first in the U.S. to be completed and occupied.

April Stringfield is the new homeowner. She and her teenaged son have been eager to have a place of their own.

Back in September, she told News 3, “We live in an apartment, and my son is getting bigger and bigger, and the rooms are getting smaller.”

The Stringfields are moving in now, just in time to celebrate the holidays. Chief Construction Officer Craig Meadows had hoped it would be complete by this time but was concerned about supply chain issues.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg partnered with Alquist for the project.

Alquist used concrete in place of lumber to 3D print the walls, saving an estimated 15% per square foot in building costs, according to Habitat.

“This project is a game changer for Habitat for Humanity,” said Janet V. Green, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. “We’re selling an affordable home to a family four days before Christmas, and at the same time, we’re finding solutions to build more efficient homes.”

Habitat for Humanity raised funds for the home with the help of generous sponsors, a community crowdfunding campaign and its charity golf tournament.

