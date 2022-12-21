Wilroy Rd. in Suffolk closes several hours Wednesday during water main repair

SUFFOLK, Va. - The eastbound and westbound lanes of Wilroy Road, between Suburban Drive and E. Constance Road, will be closed Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. for an emergency water main repair.

The closure is anticipated to remain in effect until 5 p.m.

Traffic will be diverted to the established detour on Suburban Drive to help with traffic congestion.

At this time, there is no impact on commercial or residential water service.

Updates will be shared when more information becomes available.