Windsor Police & other officers attend de-escalation class following viral traffic stop video

WINDSOR, Va. – During a de-escalation training class Thursday, officers were shown videos of real-live scenarios on how to use different tactics to avoid drawing their guns when responding to calls.

“Not everything can be de-escalated; we wish it could,” said John Bostain, the president of Command Presence Training.

John Bostain is a former officer and use of force expert. He travels the country training police departments on how to improve their interactions with the community.

For the past two days, Bostain has been working with Windsor Police and other officers from nearby jurisdictions.

Windsor Chief Dan Riddle also took the class.

News 3 asked Riddle if he thinks the training classes will actually work. He said yes.

“I think the objective is to get guys to think differently about how they do their job,” Riddle said.

The department was compelled to make changes after body camera video of a December 5, 2020 traffic stop went viral sparking nationwide outrage.

In the last few weeks, the department has taken measures to reform, including reviewing and updating its traffic enforcement and use of force policies; creating a hiring panel with two sitting community members and one council member; and going through a four-hour implicit bias course and de-escalation training.

“It’s important for guys to get that refresher on information and then most importantly, you’ve got to grow and develop and change,” Riddle said. “You have to look at what you’re doing. Is there a better way to do it? Those are kind of the approaches we’re taking here. What can we do better? What are we doing really well? Where do we need improve and what things do we need to add to our tool kits in our ability to respond to calls and interactions with the public?”

Bostain admits things could have been handled differently after watching the viral video of the police encounter, which is still under criminal investigation by Virginia State Police.

“Do you think they used excessive force?” News 3 asked.

“I don’t make any opinions if I don’t have all the information,” Bostain said. “The use of force is not as big a concern because I think based on the totality of the circumstances that may end up being reasonable force under the law.”

Bostain said he felt disappointed when he saw the body cam video.

“When something like that happens and we have these videos, they all go viral, the entire profession, we take a hit,” he said. “All of us, we take a hit for it and it's frustrating.”

Bostain said changing the culture of policing involves engaging and building trust with the community.

