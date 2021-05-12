Winsome Sears accepts Republican nomination for Virginia lieutenant governor

WINCHESTER, Va. - The Republican Party of Virginia has its nominee for lieutenant governor.

Winsome Sears accepted the party's nomination and certification from RPV Chairman Rich Anderson Tuesday night. She finished ahead of former Del. Tim Hugo, according to the Associated Press.

Sears, an alumna of Old Dominion University and Regent University, served a single term representing parts of Hampton Roads in the House of Delegates nearly two decades ago but beat five other candidates, including two more prominent state legislators.

She released the following statement about her nomination:

“This afternoon, on my drive into Richmond, I passed the First African Baptist Church —a place of worship organized by freedmen and slaves —where, in 1865, the first-ever Republican State Convention was hosted. Now, today, as the first Republican since 1865 to represent a Majority Black District, I am honored to accept the nomination to be Lieutenant Governor.



“From the time my family arrived in America from Jamaica, we have realized and appreciated the opportunity that the US provided us: however, we never could have imagined that would include the possibility of being the second-in-command of the Home of the American and world’s longest-standing Democracy.



“The Republican Party and the Virginia GOP are the Big Tent Party, and it’s time our Party’s base reflected our collective Virginia values. We’ll be going to and directly making the case to folks that are conservative but haven’t realized they’re Republicans, yet. After all, it wasn’t until President George H.W. Bush made the case to me during his campaign for President, that I realized it I, myself, was a Republican.



“I am excited to be joining Glenn Youngkin and Jason Miyares to fight to bring our Virginia values back to Richmond, and I know that, together, we’ll be victorious in November!” Winsome Sears

Sears, who was born in Jamaica, is the first Republican to represent her majority Black legislative district since 1865. The former U.S. Marine is also the first and only Black Republican woman, the first female veteran and the first immigrant elected to the Virginia House of Delegates.

She joins Glenn Youngkin and Del. Jason Miyares, the GOP nominees for Virginia governor and attorney general, respectively, in November's election.

Download the News 3 app for updates.