Pete Snyder concedes Virginia Republican governor nomination to Glenn Youngkin; final counting still underway

Kate Magee Joyce/AP
This Jan. 10. 2021 image provided but the Youngkin for Governor campaign shows Glenn Youngkin in Richmond, Va. The GOP gubernatorial candidate will be chosen during the party's May 8 nominating convention. (Kate Magee Joyce/Youngkin for Governor Campaign via AP)
Pete Snyder
Posted at 10:26 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 22:54:46-04

RICHMOND, Va. - Pete Snyder has conceded the Republican nomination for the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race to Glenn Youngkin.

He conceded on Twitter Monday night.

Snyder was one of seven candidates in the running.

While vote counting is still underway, Youngkin said he is "prepared to lead" and "excited to serve" in the position.

The Republican Party of Virginia also celebrated a win for Youngkin. Chairman Rich Anderson released the following statement:

"It is with great pleasure that I announce Glenn Youngkin as our Party nominee for governor of Virginia. Glenn ran a fantastic and flawless campaign, and I look forward to throwing my full support and the full force of the Republican Party of Virginia behind him in the coming months. I eagerly await his election on November 2, 2021, and his inauguration on January 15, 2022.



"I sincerely thank Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox, Peter Doran, Sergio de la Peña, Pete Snyder, and Octavia Johnson for stepping up for our Party. Their time, dedication, and sacrifice to the Republican Party has made immeasurable contributions to our Commonwealth, and it is my sincere hope that this isn't the last time we see them in the political arena.



"If Republicans are going to win in November, we must unite behind our nominees. We have the momentum, energy, and grassroots organization to send good, solid Republicans to Richmond - and we're going to fight harder than ever to ensure we do just that."
Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz campaigned for Youngkin at Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach on Thursday, days before Saturday's GOP convention in which Virginia Republicans selected their statewide nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Del. Jason Miyares was announced as the party's nominee for attorney general Sunday night.

