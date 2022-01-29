Winter weather supplies sell fast at Chesapeake hardware stores as snow arrives

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Many shoppers have been looking all over for snow shovels and salt, but look no further.

The Ace Hardware store on Sparrow Road in Chesapeake has more than 30,000 pounds of salt and several snow shovels. The Ace Hardware store on S. Military Highway tells us they ordered abundant supply shovels and salt to keep up with demand.

"This is the only place we could find it," one shopper said.

Many shoppers are looking for last-minute snow equipment and traveling several places to find what they need.

"I went to Advance Auto Parts; they were out. Then, I went to CVS close by, and they were out. So, I got on my phone and started checking and called here, and they said they had a lot in stock, so I came here," shopper Dante Fennell tells News 3 reporter Leondra Head.

"I came here to get snow shovels because it’s about to snow later on tonight," Fennell said.

As many people shop for those last-minute snow items, several hardware stores are completely sold out.

"We got it pre-ordered, but Lowe's is out, Home Depot is out," one shopper said.

Workers at the Ace Hardware on Sparrow Road say they ordered 30,000 pounds of salt and hundreds of shovels to keep up with demand. Those at the store on S. Military Highway tell us they ordered an abundant supply of shovels and salt this week.

"We got a truck in Tuesday, a truck in Wednesday, and we just had one come in this morning," Cyndi Tuder, the owner of Ace Hardware on S. Military Highway, said.

Hampton Roads is expected to see a few inches of snow this weekend.

"Right now, we have palettes of salt and palettes of snow shovels, but they’re moving quickly. Don’t wait until the roads get bad," Tuder said.

