“Witch of Pungo” legend rekindles curiosity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Stories of ghosts, goblins and even witches pique the curiosity of both young and old, especially around Halloween. In Virginia Beach, stories of Grace Sherwood come to mind.

For hundreds of years, Sherwood has been known as the Witch of Pungo.

Scott Moore, a Virginia Beach native and associate professor of history at Eastern Connecticut State University, is currently writing a book about the legend of Grace Sherwood. Moore recently held a lecture on the topic at the Lynnhaven House.

Moore described Sherwood as a mischievous woman, in court repeatedly. He also talked about how at that time in history, much of the population had a strong belief in witchcraft. In Virginia Beach, cotton crops withered, and some believed it was witchcraft that could be traced to Sherwood. That is just one example of the curses some believed that she brought to the area.

A judge ordered Sherwood to be tried by ducking. On July 10, 1706, Sherwood was tied up and ducked in the Lynnhaven River. She floated and survived which some said was proof that she was a witch.

Sherwood served a brief time in jail. Many years later, she died at her farm in Pungo.

Witchduck Road now carries the legend. A statue of Sherwood stands near North Witchduck Road and Independence Boulevard. One legend is that each year on the anniversary of the witch trial, a light can be seen moving over the waters of Witchduck Bay.

