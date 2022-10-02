With winds and tidal flooding threatening again, Dominion says crews ready if power goes out a second time

After high winds from Hurricane Ian's outer reaches caused more than 60,000 to lose power Friday into Saturday, Dominion Energy says it's crews are prepared to respond again.

High winds and tidal flooding are forecasted for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with Ian's remnants blowing in from West Virginia.

Dominion Energy spokesperson Paula Miller says the utility prepared for that forecast days ago.

“We started looking at the potential for impacts from Friday into Saturday and then again for the second round," she told News 3 on Sunday. "We identified our crews, our contractors, kept them in place, told them to be ready to roll again if necessary.”

It comes after crews spent more than 24 hours on the go, lowering the number of people in the dark from more than 43,000 Saturday morning to under 1,000 by Sunday morning.

Mary Kuhn, who lives in Norfolk's Colonial Place neighborhood, was one of those homes. She spent 29 hours without power.

“We pretty much had power back around 6:30 [Saturday] and it’s been back ever since with no problems at all," she said.

In addition to concerns high wind gusts could happen again, she's also watching the waters of nearby Knitting Mill Creek, which are known to flood her street and others in the neighborhood. "Major" flooding with high tide near seven feet is forecasted starting Monday.

“It would have to be another couple of feet for it to go into the garage so it should be fine," Kuhn said. "You definitely can’t drive out here."

Dominion Energy says if anyone sees a downed power line they should assume it's live and stay at least 30 feet away. Outages can be reported HERE, through the Dominion Energy app and 1-866-DOM-HELP.