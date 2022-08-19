Witnesses describe aftermath of two separate deadly Norfolk shootings

NORFOLK, Va. – A total of four people died, and three others were hurt in two shootings that were not related but played out just a mile and a half away from each other in Norfolk.

The first deadly shooting happened in the middle of E. Little Creek Road near Wards Corner.

Brenden Vaughan was working at the plaza when he says he heard the crash just before 3 p.m.

“The customer and I heard a loud bang,” he said. “We didn’t know what was initially. We’re looking up and we see this burgundy car. It looked it crashed into the car in front of it and that car crashed into the front of it.”

That set off a chain reaction.

The red car was shot up and riddled with bullet holes.

Police say the driver was Johnathan Clark, 19, of Norfolk. He died immediately.

Detectives said a 17-year-old was with Clark at the time and was badly hurt. There is no update on his condition.

Employees at Wards Corner say that the teen ran into one of the stores; he was bleeding and asking for help. A group of military members nearby gave him first aid until the ambulance came.

“There were military personnel surrounding the scene,” said Vaughan. “They were trying to figure out where the suspect went. Cops shortly came up after that. Two ambulances showed up.”

Vaughan then let some of those people involved in the crash inside his store, helping to calm them down.

“I let them into the store so they could cool off, get out of the heat, get some water,” he said. “I’m no stranger to helping in emergency situations. It’s just the right thing to do.”

Just a mile and a half away nearly two hours later there was another deadly separate shooting.

Police say three men were killed and two others were hurt at Fenner Gardens Apartments on Fenner Street.

At 6:30 p.m. Friday, police confirmed the names of the victims.

They said the three men, Jarred T. Davis, 35, Quinton O. Sessoms, 43, and Calvin L. Wood, 44, were found dead at the scene. A 40-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were injured and taken to the hospital.

Wood’s daughter, Quashira Garris, told News 3 she spoke with her father right before he was killed.

“I was calling him for him to get his grandson and he told me he was on his way,” Garris said. “Then five minutes later, I received a phone call stating my daddy got shot in the head.”

Garris said the mass shooting stemmed from an argument over drugs.

“Anybody that know my daddy, he didn’t get into any trouble,” she said through tears.

A small memorial now sits at the apartment complex honoring the victims.

The family was still very distraught and emotional and asked the media to give them their space as they grieve.

Meantime, there are still no suspects in either of the shootings.

