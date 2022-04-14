Woman arrested, accused of setting multiple fires at Poquoson apartment complex

POQUOSON, Va. - Poquoson Police have arrested a woman in connection with their investigation into a string of fires at an apartment complex in March that were considered to be suspicious.

News 3 previously reported that Poquoson Fire and Rescue received five calls in 10 days to the Poquoson Place Apartments, located on Belles Cove Lane. Police and the fire department responded to the calls between March 12 and 21.

Confirming residents' initial suspicions, fire officials obtained evidence that indicated the fires were not accidental.

Viewer video of a Poquoson apartment fire

As a result of their investigation, on Thursday, police arrested 42-year-old Miranda Cohn of Poquoson. She has been charged with two counts of Burn or Destroy Personal Property.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you know anything about these incidents, you're asked to contact the Poquoson Police Department at 757-868-3501.

