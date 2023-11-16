Woman arrested for DUI after crashing into James City Co. school bus

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested and charged a 59-year-old woman after they say she was driving under the influence and crashed into a school bus.

On Nov. 15 at 3:10 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving three vehicles, one of which was a James City County school bus in the 200 block of Jolly Pond Road.

Police say Phyllis Poole, 59, of James City County was observed exhibiting "behavior consistent with driving under the influence."

Upon her refusal to cooperate and "clear signs of intoxication," officers arrested Poole on suspicion of DUI.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Poole pulled into a residential driveway and struck a parked vehicle. The collision caused the parked car to hit a utility pole, according to police.

Moments later, Poole rapidly reversed out of the driveway and collided with a school bus behind her, that had students from Lois Hornsby Middle School onboard.

Police say seven students were evaluated by county medics at the scene and none required hospitalization.

Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools officials responded quickly and parents were notified immediately, according to police.

Poole has been charged with DUI and destruction of property.

Stay with News 3 for updates.