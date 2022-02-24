Woman charged with felony child neglect after 10-year-old shoots self in leg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach woman was charged with felony child neglect after her 10-year-old child accidentally shot themselves in the leg Tuesday.

According to police, at around 9:49 p.m., officers responded to the Red Roof Inn located in the 100 block of Ballard Court for reports of a child suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police learned that the child's mother, Nydia Wynn, had left the child alone in the hotel room with access to a firearm. The child was handling the firearm when it accidentally discharged and struck their leg.

Wynn was arrested on February 23 and was charged with felony child neglect and allowing a juvenile to have access to a loaded firearm. Additional criminal charges are pending, police said.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.