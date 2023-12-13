Woman dies after crash with dump truck in Isle of Wight: Deputies

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A woman is dead after a fatal crash with a truck at the intersection of Route 620 and Route 258 on Tuesday.

Around 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a crash where a 2006 Lincoln MKZ and a 2015 International Bay Disposal dump truck collided, according to a release from Virginia State Police. Yvonne Howell Higgs was driving the Lincoln when police say she failed to stop at the intersection that had a properly posted stop sign.

When she went through the intersection, a dump truck traveling south hit the Lincoln on the driver's side door, according to VSP.

Higgs, of Newport News, died at the scene, according to deputies.

Her next of kin has been notified, according to VSP. The driver of the dump truck, Antonio Brown, was treated for minor, non-life threatening injuries was treated at the scene.

Deputies say that there is no indication that alcohol or speed were contributing factors int he crash.