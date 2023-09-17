Woman dies after head-on crash in Isle of Wight County: Virginia State Police

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Isle of Wight County this past Friday night, Virginia State Police troopers said.

State Police were sent to the crash on Cypress Creek Bridge (Route 10) west of business Route 10 just after 6 p.m.

According to troopers, preliminary investigations have revealed the driver of a Toyota pickup truck, Gay Arnett Watt, 59, was trying to overtake a vehicle in front of her that was traveling westbound in the same direction as her.

Troopers added that she hit an SUV traveling eastbound on Route 10.

Watt's truck lost control and spun into a Ford pickup truck, before stopping in road, troopers said.

Watt died from her injuries at the scene, Virginia State Police said.

Meanwhile, Alexander Van Campen, 24, the driver of the SUV, was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital after suffering serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police officials also told News 3 the driver of the Ford pickup truck suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Troopers added that it appears that speed and improper passing were factors in this crash.

Watt was wearing her seat belt, but it's unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor, VSP officials said.