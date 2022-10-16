Watch Now
News

Actions

Woman dies after multi-vehicle crash in James City County Friday

Generic: James City County Police
James City County Police
Generic: James City County Police
Posted at 9:55 PM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 21:55:12-04

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - A woman has died after a crash involving two cars in James City County.

According to police, first responders went to Barhamsville Road and Old Stage Road just after 1:00 p.m. Friday in reference to reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

Officers found a 2017 Honda Fit was traveling on Old Stage Road when it came to a stop at Barhamsville Road. Police said the car went into the intersection, and was hit by a 2012 Ford Focus traveling eastbound on Barhamsville Road toward Anderson's Corner.

The driver of the Honda, Christine Paxton, 74, was taken to a local medical facility for treatment. Police said Paxton died from her injuries just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford and their passenger were injured and also taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

The driver of 2012 Ford Focus and their passenger suffered injures of various degrees and were also transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Officers told News 3 preliminary information suggests neither speed, alcohol nor drugs were contributing factors with this crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events