Woman dies after multi-vehicle crash in James City County Friday

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - A woman has died after a crash involving two cars in James City County.

According to police, first responders went to Barhamsville Road and Old Stage Road just after 1:00 p.m. Friday in reference to reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

Officers found a 2017 Honda Fit was traveling on Old Stage Road when it came to a stop at Barhamsville Road. Police said the car went into the intersection, and was hit by a 2012 Ford Focus traveling eastbound on Barhamsville Road toward Anderson's Corner.

The driver of the Honda, Christine Paxton, 74, was taken to a local medical facility for treatment. Police said Paxton died from her injuries just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford and their passenger were injured and also taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

The driver of 2012 Ford Focus and their passenger suffered injures of various degrees and were also transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Officers told News 3 preliminary information suggests neither speed, alcohol nor drugs were contributing factors with this crash.

The crash is still under investigation.