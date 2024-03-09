Woman dies, two children critical following duplex fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Firefighters in Portsmouth say one woman died and two children are in critical condition following a duplex fire late Friday night. Six people were taken to the hospital in total.

According to a release from the Portsmouth Fire Department, crews were called to Neville Street a little before 10 p.m. That's in a neighborhood off Portsmouth Boulevard and Rodman Avenue.

Firefighters say they arrived to flames coming from the home and three people — two adults and a child — who had escaped the home.

News 3 is told another three people — a woman and two children — were still inside. Firefighters say they rescued the children, but the woman didn't survive.

According to the release, six people were taken to the hospital in total and the Red Cross is now assisting the survivors, with the home considered unlivable.

Crews from Norfolk, Suffolk and Chesapeake assisted Portsmouth in putting out the flames. Fire Marshals are now investigating to figure out what caused the fire.