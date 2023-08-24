Watch Now
Woman facing 19 charges in Portsmouth daycare fire headed to court

Posted at 10:28 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 10:28:59-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman facing charges after a fire in a Portsmouth neighborhood that took place with nine children inside is headed to court on Thursday.

The fire took place in Charlestowne Condominiums, on April 20, 2022, where seven of nine children involved were hospitalized, and according to court documents, the daycare owner, Dewanna Seward, is facing 19 charges.

Seward's charges include child abuse and neglect, child cruelty, and unlawful wounding.

Seward was operating the daycare inside of her home called Indoor/Outdoor Reach LLC. Nine children were inside the home at the time of the fire, with no adults or parents present.

According to court documents, Seward has been out on bond, but she's not allowed to supervise any child who is under the age of 14.

We will keep you updated on what is learned in court.

