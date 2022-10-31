Woman found dead outside of a building in Newport News, police investigate

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman was found dead on October 30 in the 700 block of 36th street around 2:53 p.m.

Newport News Police tell News 3 that when they arrived at the scene officers began searching the area but didn't find anyone.

According to the press release sent by Newport News police, the search continued, and they found an unresponsive female outside of a building on the 800 block of 36th Street. That is near Marshall Avenue.

The cause of the death has not been discovered.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.