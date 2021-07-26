Woman injured, vehicle damaged after Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night.

Around 11:18 p.m., Newport News officers near the area of 33rd Street and Marshall Avenue heard gunshots nearby. The officers canvassed the area and said other officers arrived to assist.

Police said they were flagged down shortly after by an adult male who led officers to a 21-year-old Hampton woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers helped the woman until medics arrived and take her to a local hospital with an injury that is not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Further investigation revealed a vehicle was also damaged by gunfire.

At this time there is no suspect information is available and the police investigation remains ongoing.

In a separate incident that happened in Newport News over the weekend on Saturday morning, a man died at the hospital after a shooting in the 1000 block of 23rd Street.