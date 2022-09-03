Woman killed in Hampton hit-and-run in March. Police now make an arrest

HAMPTON, Va.— Friends and family are now turning their pain into power. Hampton police made an arrest in a fatal hit and run.

"Lord you made a way that we can have rest, and peace now" said loved ones.

Family and friends relying on the strength of prayer as they remember Cynthia "Darlene" Barlow.

"For me to be here it just makes me feel like close to her. I actually come out here often just to feel her and be where she was during her last moments" said Quanita Tyler, daughter of woman hit and killed.

Hampton Police say Barlow was hit by two cars while crossing North King street near Rip Rap road back in March. But only one driver stopped.

"It is hard for me everyday. Every day I come down here and I look on the side and I just cry. I just miss her so much" said Phyllis Williams, sister of woman hit and killed.

As tears stream down the face of Phyllis Williams, Barlow's sister. She now gains a sense of closure after police arrested 44-year-old Anthony Garret Friday. Police say Garret had no license, and no insurance.

"I feel great. I'm just going to say thank you Lord for bringing this monster in" said Williams.

6 months later a memorial still stands for Cynthia filled with balloons, pictures and flowers. The memorial marks the spot where family members tell News 3 she was dropped at the bus stop, before she was tragically hit and killed.

" We all sad. But justice has prevailed" said Barlow's Boyfriend.

"I'm definitely happy that he's off the streets and he will face whatever charges. This is what we wanted" said Tyler.

Garret faces several charges including Involuntary Manslaughter, Felony Hit and Run, Obstruction of Justice, Driving without a License, and No Insurance.

"She was just the best mom, best friend, sister, ant, aunt, cousin. It's just a loss we can't recover from" said Tyler.

Police say Garret does remain in custody at Hampton City Jail.