NORFOLK, Va. - Police say a woman is dead and a man hurt following a double shooting early Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from Norfolk Police, officers were called to Bagnall Road in the Calvert Square neighborhood a little after 1 a.m.

Police say they found a woman dead from a gunshot wound at the scene. A male victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.