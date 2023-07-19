Watch Now
News

Actions

Woman pleads guilty after infant dies at unlicensed daycare in James City County

Court records show Kimberly Henretty has a sentencing date set for Oct. 18, 2023.
Kimberly Henretty.jpg
Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail
Kimberly Henretty
Kimberly Henretty.jpg
Posted at 11:13 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 23:13:14-04

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A James City County woman has pleaded guilty to felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of operating a daycare without a license after authorities said an infant died at an unlicensed childcare center in Aug. 2022.

Kimberly Henretty.jpg

News

James City County woman charged after infant dies at unlicensed daycare: Police

Jay Greene
4:06 PM, Apr 24, 2023

Court records show Kimberly Henretty has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Oct. 18, 2023. She remains in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, held without bail.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors moved to dismiss the remaining felony count of child neglect, court records show.

On Aug. 9, 2022, police and emergency medical personnel were called to a 4-month-old in cardiac arrest at a daycare operated by Henretty, located at a private home in the 5000 block of Thomas Court, police said.

The infant died at the scene, authorities said. The Norfolk Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the infant's cause of death to be Sudden Unexplained Infant Death or SUID.

An investigation found Henretty was not licensed to operate the daycare, police said. Authorities found she was caring for 10 children, all under 5 years old, at the time of the incident.

Henretty turned herself into the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail on April 17, 2023, the police department said.

News 3 has reached out to Henretty's attorneys for comment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV