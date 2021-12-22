Woman pleads guilty for role in 2020 Gloucester murder

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - A woman has pleaded guilty for her role in the 2020 killing of 20-year-old Hezekiah Fauntleroy Jr.

Jennifer Zukerman pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder on Tuesday in Gloucester Circuit Court after the killing of Fauntleroy on May 15, 2020.

She was originally charged with First Degree Murder but it was reduced to Second Degree Murder as part of a plea deal, court officials said.

Two felonies were also nolle prosequi as part of the plea agreement and those charges were attempted robbery with a gun and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Zukerman is in custody at Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22, 2022.

Two other suspects have already pleaded guilty for their role in the death of Fauntleroy.

25-year-old Destin Moore pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder on September 7. He's currently being held at Gloucester County Jail pending his sentencing scheduled for March 14, 2022.

18-year-old Amier Wynn who was 16 at the time of the offense pleaded guilty to First Degree Murder on August 23. He's scheduled to be sentenced on February 07, 2022.

Back in 2020 News 3 spoke with family members who said Hezekiah, known as "Rabbit" to his family, graduated from Lancaster High School in 2018. He worked as a cable technician, then as a sales representative.

They said he was the youngest of nine children and came from a big family. He was expecting his first son the summer he was killed.

Related: Sisters of man shot in Gloucester say longtime friend responsible for crime