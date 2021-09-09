Woman reunited with emotional support dog after truck stolen from Hampton gas station

HAMPTON, Va. - An emotional support dog who was inside her owner's truck when it was stolen in Hampton has been safely returned to her owner.

Less than 24 hours after News 3 aired a story about Darline Royal and her 12-year-old chihuahua Honey, someone turned Honey in at a local shelter.

Royal's truck, containing not only Honey but all her possessions including cash, was taken from a 7-Eleven parking lot Friday, September 3. Surveillance video from the gas station captured the theft.

According to a Facebook post from the Blue Angels Pitbull Advocacy & Rescue Resource, Animal Control and the Hampton Police Division are working together to identify the person responsible.

For now, Royal is just grateful to have her dog back - who she says has "been through everything" with her.

"She was out there all alone and needed help to bring awareness to her situation, and I truly believe that the media made all the difference in her safe return," Royal said.

Royal said that Honey underwent veterinary care for kennel cough and will need to return to the vet. A GoFundMe link will be posted when it's made available.