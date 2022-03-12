Women leaders of Hampton Roads discuss history, visions for the future at Chrysler Museum art exhibit

NORFOLK, Va. - The YWCA of South Hampton Roads held a conversation with women leaders of Hampton Roads during an event at the Chrysler Museum Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the YWCA, 'A Conversation With Women Leaders of the Movement' featured Michelle Ellis Young, the CEO of YWCA Hampton Roads, and Deirdre Love, the executive director of Teens With a Purpose, reflecting on the missions and histories of both organizations as well as visions for the future.

Saturday's event also highlighted the legacy of Black philanthropist Laura E. Titus. the woman who founded the first YWCA chapter for Black women in 1908 — three years before a location was founded for White women.

Titus's chapter merged with the second chapter in the 1970s, and the organization adopted the White location's history despite Titus's chapter being there first.

An exhibit currently at the Chrysler Museum features original paintings from Teens With a Purpose highlighting Titus's history and contributions. To learn more about Titus, click here.

Saturday's event took place at 1 p.m.