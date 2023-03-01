Women with gun, bullets in carry-on stopped by TSA at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman’s gun was detected at a security checkpoint inside Norfolk International Airport, according to TSA.

A TSA spokesperson said the woman, who is a Nevada resident, was going through the checkpoint on Monday, Feb. 27, when an x-ray unit flagged her carry-on. Upon closer inspection, local police found an unloaded .45 caliber gun and seven bullets in a magazine in the woman’s luggage.

She now faces a “stiff financial civil penalty” for bringing the gun to the checkpoint, according to TSA.

Robin Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, says this is the fifth firearm officers prevented from being taken onto a flight this year.

“I hope that this incident serves as a reminder to others that passengers are not permitted to bring firearms through a security checkpoint,” said Burke. “It is important to remember that a concealed carry permit or enrollment in the TSA PreCheck program are not an exemption from this policy.”

Flyers are permitted to travel with their firearm, but they must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case and declared at the airline’s check-in counter, according to TSA.